|
|
Sammy B. Martin
Appling, Georgia—Appling, Ga. – US Army MSGT (Ret.) Sammy B. Martin, 82, husband of Carol S. Martin, entered into rest on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at his residence.
The family will hold a private graveside service on Friday, April 3, 2020 in the Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor David Stockton officiating
Mr. Martin was born in Denison, Texas, to Dean and Lois Martin, and later embraced by his stepfather Julian Means. He was retired from the US Army and Civil Service at Fort Gordon. Mr. Martin was a faithful member of Damascus Baptist Church where he loved serving as a deacon and Sunday school teacher. His greatest joy was spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Carol S. Martin: three sons, Brooke Martin (Michelle), Brian Martin and Julian Martin (Lisa); one daughter, Michele Rhodes (Thomas); three brothers, Charles Martin, Julian Means (Lynna), and Danny Means (Stacey); one sister, Jude Orrick (Steve); and eight grandchildren, Christopher Martin, Lucas Martin, Logan Martin, Ben Rhodes, Julian Rhodes, Chase Martin, Tayler Rigel (Eric) and Blake Daniels.
Due to the current gathering restrictions, the family would appreciate any personal visits be pre-arranged.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Damascus Baptist Church, 6375 Ridge Rd. Appling, GA 30802.
Visit www.starlingfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook. STARLING FUNERAL HOME, HARLEM, GA 706-556-6524
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - April 2, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 2, 2020