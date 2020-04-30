|
|
Mr. Sammy Lee "Pee Wee" Cobb, Jr.
Waynesboro, GA—Sammy Lee Cobb, Jr. "Pee Wee", age 53, of Waynesboro, Georgia, entered into eternal rest on April 26, 2020. He was the second child born to Sammy Lee & Bessie Mae Cobb, Sr. on July 25, 1966. He attended the Burke County School System, where he received his formal education. He worked in the family construction business. Pee Wee was preceded in death by his parents; Sammy Lee Cobb, Sr, and Bessie Mae Cobb. Sammy "Pee Wee" is survived by his stepmother, Dorothy Cobb of Waynesboro, GA, (4) sisters; Irene Cobb-Brown of Augusta GA,
Carlether Bynes of New Haven, Connecticut, Sandra Cobb (Terrance)-Harden & Chandra (Devon) Hilton all of Fort Lauderdale, FL, (2) brothers; Keldric (Lessie)Cobb, Sr. of Hephzibah, GA and Sammy D. (Monique) Cobb of Statesboro, GA, His grandmother, Virginia Jackson of Millen, GA, 4 aunts & 4 uncles, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, his special cousin, Charles (Kim) Green, Sr. of Keysville, GA, who cared for Pee Wee like a second child and a special friend, Monique Hubbard.
Graveside Services will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Pines Cemetery, 711 West 6th Street, Waynesboro, GA.
Public Viewing will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Pines Cemetery immediately following the service.
The Augusta Chronicle - 5/1/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 1, 2020