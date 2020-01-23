Home

Samuel A. Smith Obituary
SGM (RET.) Samuel A. Smith
Augusta, Ga—SGM (RET.) Samuel A. Smith entered into rest Monday, January 20, 2020.
Survivors include his wife, Georgene C. Smith; three daughters, Mary Holloway and Justine Hunter both of Augusta, GA and devoted daughter, Debrah Smith of Columbia, SC; one son, Hiram Smith of Augusta, GA; one sister, Wilmer Seamon of Montgomery, AL; grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 1260 Wrightsboro Road, Reverend Dr. Clyde Hill, Sr., pastor. Interment will be in Mount Olive Memorial Gardens. The remains will lie in state from 1:00 p.m. until the hour of service.
W. H. Mays Mortuary 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, Ga 30901 (706)722-6401.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 24, 2020
