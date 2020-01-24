|
|
SGM (RET.) Samuel A. Smith
Augusta, Ga—SGM (RET.) Samuel A. Smith entered into rest Monday, January 20, 2020.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 1260 Wrightsboro Road, Reverend Dr. Clyde Hill, Sr., pastor. Interment will be in Mount Olive Memorial Gardens with military honors. The remains will lie in state from 1:00 p.m. until the hour of service.
W. H. Mays Mortuary 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 25, 2020