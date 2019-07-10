|
|
Samuel C. Prince, Jr., 74, entered into rest July 3, 2019 at his residence, husband of Mary Jane Prince.
A lifelong resident of Augusta, Georgia, was retired from Thermal Ceramics, a member of Bible Deliverance Temple and a Mason. He loved fishing and driving all over on back roads.
Additional survivors include his sons Dean Bradway, Samuel C. Prince, III, Justin Prince (Stefanie), Alexander Prince (Stephanie). Daughters Susan Hinson (Carlis), Tabatha Beasley (Joseph). Two grandchildren Crystal and Clyde Hinson. Eleven great grandchildren Caden, Clayton, Saylur, Kesleigh, Korrah Beth, Liberty, Rowan, Emma, Pearson, Rivers and Everly.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 5:30 pm at McNeill Funeral Home with Pastor Charlotte Ginn officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:30-5:30 pm.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 10, 2019