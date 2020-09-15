Samuel Eugene Tyson, Jr.
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest on Sunday, September 13, 2020, Mr. Samuel Eugene Tyson, Jr.
Sam was born on October 4, 1950 in Augusta, Georgia where he spent the majority of his life. An ROTC scholarship from the Academy of Richmond County allowed him to attend the Georgia Institute of Technology. He was President of his freshman, sophomore and junior classes. He was a very proud member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity, where he maintained lifelong friends. Upon graduating with a degree in industrial management, Sam was commissioned as a lieutenant in the U.S. Army. The majority of his six years active duty was spent in Germany. He remained in the U.S. Army Reserves and retired in 2000 as a lieutenant colonel. The majority of Sam's professional career was spent in finance.
Sam was an avid golf fan. The Masters Golf tournament was an important part of his life. While in high school and in college, he worked at the tournament beginning as a runner aiding Mr. Cliff Roberts and later managing the score board at 7 and 17. He retired his position after 25 years. Many people will remember Sam for his charitable work. He never considered any of his time spent doing things for others as an imposition. Instead, he always welcomed the task and sought out and solved many issues through his skills, kind heart, and generous ear. He always remained active with the Boy Scouts, the United Way of the CSRA, and Forces United (formerly known as the Augusta Warrior Project). He served their Boards as Director and also in many other capacities. Sam was adored by his family for his graciousness, kind heart, generosity, loving spirit and strength.
Sam, a lifelong Methodist, was a member of Trinity on the Hill United Methodist Church. He was very involved with the Boy Scouts of the CSRA, the United Way of the CSRA, Forces United, Kiwanis, and Historic Augusta. He was past board chair of the Red Cross, St. Joseph Hospital Foundation.
He is survived by, his wife, Cheryl Cheek Tyson, his daughter Elizabeth Tyson Josey (Steven), his son, Carl Allen Tyson (Rebecca), his sister: Beryl Tyson Usry (Ronald Usry), his stepchildren: Karen Cheek Gallup, Christopher Michael Cheek, and seven lovely grandchildren, Carly Margaret Tyson, Lucy Camille Tyson, Ryan Cheek, Lucas Cheek, Emerson Gallup, Hayden Gallup, Cameron Gallup, and many other loving family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Eugene Tyson and Elizabeth Moran Tyson, and by his first wife, Margaret Allen Tyson. .
A memorial service will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Trinity on the Hill United Methodist Church with Rev. Greg Hatfield and Rev. Scott Hearn officiating. Inurnment will follow in Westover Memorial Park. Honorary pallbearers will be the Kiwanis Club and Boy Scouts.
Memorial contributions may be made to Forces United, 701 Greene St., Augusta, GA 30901 or to the Augusta Humane Society, P.O. Box 12035, Augusta, GA 30919 or United Way of the CSRA, 1765 Broad St., Augusta, GA 30904, or Boy Scouts of Georgia-Carolina Council, 4132 Madeline Dr., Augusta, GA 30909.
