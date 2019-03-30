|
Samuel Fay Beasley, 77, loving husband of Connie Swan Beasley, entered into eternal rest March 28, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM March 31, 2019 at Ways Baptist Church with Rev. Wayne Turpin and Art Soares officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow in the church cemetery.
Other survivors include his three children, Samuel Fay Beasley II, Pamela Beasley McCaa (John) and Cameron Swan Beasley; brother, Albert R. Beasley; four grandchildren;one great-grandson; nieces, nephews, church family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ways Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Peggiann Chalker, 314 Old Quaker Rd NE, Wrens GA 30833.
The family will receive friends at James Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00PM Saturday, March 30, 2019.
James Funeral Home, 630 North Main Street, Wrens GA in charge of arrangements for Samuel Fay Beasley.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 30, 2019