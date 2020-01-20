Home

Samuel Gregory Long


1959 - 2020
Samuel Gregory Long Obituary
Mr. Samuel Gregory Long
Augusta, GA—Funeral Services for Mr. Samuel Gregory Long, 60, who entered into rest January 19, 2020, will be conducted Wednesday morning at 11 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel. Pastor Edward Carothers officiating. Interment in Pineview Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Long was a native of Miami, Florida, having made Augusta his home for the past 42 years. He was a member of Born Again Baptist Church and a graduate of Westside High School. Mr. Long was retired from the TSA having served at the Columbia and Augusta Airports and was an avid Hunter and Fisherman.
Survivors include his daughter, Kelsey Alane O'Neal, Augusta; a granddaughter, Olivia O'Neal; his sister, Linda (Wayne) Raiford, North Augusta; special friends, Neal Scott, Dan Austin and Doug Morris.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home this Tuesday evening from 5 until 7.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 21, 2020
