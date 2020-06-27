Mr. Samuel H. Clark
Augusta, GA—Mr. Samuel Hope Clark entered into rest Thursday, June 25, 2020 at his residence. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.