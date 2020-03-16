|
|
Samuel "Sam" L. Blackwell
Hephzibah, Georgia—Mr. Samuel "Sam" L. Blackwell, age 61, entered into rest Sunday, March 15, 2020 at University Hospital. Sam was born in Augusta to Jimmie Blackwell and the late Ruby Newsome Blackwell He had retired from the carpet business and was of the Baptist faith.
Funeral services will be graveside at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Westover Memorial Park with Pastor Zack Claxton officiating.
In addition to his father, Sam is also survived by a son, James Blackwell of Augusta; 2 daughters, Jody Meyers (Brent) of VA and Kaitlyn Blackwell of North Augusta, SC;
and 5 grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the funeral home.
Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 124 Davis Rd. Martinez, GA 30907 (706) 863-6747 www.kingfh.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 03/17/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2020