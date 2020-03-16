The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas L. King Funeral Home
124 Davis Road
Martinez, GA 30907
(706) 863-6747
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Thomas L. King Funeral Home
124 Davis Road
Martinez, GA 30907
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Westover Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Blackwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel L. "Sam" Blackwell


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samuel L. "Sam" Blackwell Obituary
Samuel "Sam" L. Blackwell
Hephzibah, Georgia—Mr. Samuel "Sam" L. Blackwell, age 61, entered into rest Sunday, March 15, 2020 at University Hospital. Sam was born in Augusta to Jimmie Blackwell and the late Ruby Newsome Blackwell He had retired from the carpet business and was of the Baptist faith.
Funeral services will be graveside at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Westover Memorial Park with Pastor Zack Claxton officiating.
In addition to his father, Sam is also survived by a son, James Blackwell of Augusta; 2 daughters, Jody Meyers (Brent) of VA and Kaitlyn Blackwell of North Augusta, SC;
and 5 grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the funeral home.
Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 124 Davis Rd. Martinez, GA 30907 (706) 863-6747 www.kingfh.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 03/17/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. King Funeral Home
Download Now