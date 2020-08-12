1/
Samuel Ronald Bush
Mr. Samuel Ronald Bush
New York , New York —Mr. Samuel Ronald Bush entered into rest Monday, July 27, 2020 in New York. ,
Survivors include his wife, Valerie Bush; two sons, Lance (Denise) Bush and Peter (Melony) Bush; one brother, Dr. Robert Bush; two granddaughters, Sidney and Skylar; nephews; nieces; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Olive Memorial Gardens, 3666 Deansbridge Road, Hephzibah, GA 30815.
W.H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
