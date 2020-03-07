|
Samuel Scott Carpenter, Sr.
North Augusta, SC—Mr. Samuel Scott Carpenter, Sr., 55, entered into rest on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at his residence.
His funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in the Rowland-Ford Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Pineview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
The Augusta Chronicle - 3/8/20
