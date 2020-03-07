Home

More Obituaries for Samuel Carpenter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel Scott Carpenter Sr.


1964 - 2020
Samuel Scott Carpenter Sr. Obituary
Samuel Scott Carpenter, Sr.
North Augusta, SC—Mr. Samuel Scott Carpenter, Sr., 55, entered into rest on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at his residence.
His funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in the Rowland-Ford Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Pineview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
For his full obituary please visit www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com.
Rowland-Ford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The Augusta Chronicle - 3/8/20
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2020
