Samuel Simpkins
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:30 PM
Williams Memorial C.M.E. Church
Samuel Simpkins

Samuel Simpkins Obituary
Samuel Simpkins
Augusta, GA—Mr. Samuel Simpkins entered into rest on February 3, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Williams Memorial C.M.E. Church with Rev. Dwight Crew officiating. Burial will be at Walker Memorial Park. Survivors are his wife, Bettie Simpkins; sons, Matthew Simpkins, Justin (Tameka) Simpkins; daughters, Alexis Simpkins, Nori (Marcus) Brown; grandchildren, Jayden Simpkins, Justin Jr. Simpkins; godson, Bradley Jones; and a host of other relatives.
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/06/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2020
