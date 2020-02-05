|
Samuel Simpkins
Augusta, GA—Mr. Samuel Simpkins entered into rest on February 3, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Williams Memorial C.M.E. Church with Rev. Dwight Crew officiating. Burial will be at Walker Memorial Park. Survivors are his wife, Bettie Simpkins; sons, Matthew Simpkins, Justin (Tameka) Simpkins; daughters, Alexis Simpkins, Nori (Marcus) Brown; grandchildren, Jayden Simpkins, Justin Jr. Simpkins; godson, Bradley Jones; and a host of other relatives.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
