1/1
Sandi Ali Meyers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandi Ali Meyers
Fort Valley, GA—Sandi Ali Meyers, age 76, passed away Friday August 14, 2020. Sandi, born in Vancouver, WA December 19, 1943 to the late Edwin Meyers and Blanche Cunningham. She was the wife of a career soldier, whose family settled in Hephzibah, GA after his retirement from the Army in 1978. She worked as the Food Service Supervisor for Community Mental Health Center of East Central, GA for ten years. One of her favorite things in life was sports. She was a huge sports fan of baseball, softball, football and NASCAR. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother, who will be missed by everyone who knew her. She is preceded in death by her ex-husband and best friend Wilbur Ali. Her memory will forever be cherished by her four Children: David Ali of N. Augusta, SC; Kim Demoonie (Tim) of Fort Valley, GA; and Russell Ali of N. Augusta, SC; and Nikki Summers (Jayson) of Valdosta, GA. Four grandchildren, and one great grandson. The family will be at the residence of Mr. & Mrs. Tim Demoonie, Clopine Lake Road, Fort Valley, GA. Visitation will be held Friday, August 21, from 1:00 pm to 2:00p.m. with the service to celebrate Ms. Meyers life following in the Chapel of Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory, Warner Robins, GA.
Please sign the online guest registry at www.heritagemfh.com and leave a condolence.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory
701 CARL VINSON PKWY
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478)329-1400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved