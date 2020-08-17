Sandi Ali Meyers
Fort Valley, GA—Sandi Ali Meyers, age 76, passed away Friday August 14, 2020. Sandi, born in Vancouver, WA December 19, 1943 to the late Edwin Meyers and Blanche Cunningham. She was the wife of a career soldier, whose family settled in Hephzibah, GA after his retirement from the Army in 1978. She worked as the Food Service Supervisor for Community Mental Health Center of East Central, GA for ten years. One of her favorite things in life was sports. She was a huge sports fan of baseball, softball, football and NASCAR. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother, who will be missed by everyone who knew her. She is preceded in death by her ex-husband and best friend Wilbur Ali. Her memory will forever be cherished by her four Children: David Ali of N. Augusta, SC; Kim Demoonie (Tim) of Fort Valley, GA; and Russell Ali of N. Augusta, SC; and Nikki Summers (Jayson) of Valdosta, GA. Four grandchildren, and one great grandson. The family will be at the residence of Mr. & Mrs. Tim Demoonie, Clopine Lake Road, Fort Valley, GA. Visitation will be held Friday, August 21, from 1:00 pm to 2:00p.m. with the service to celebrate Ms. Meyers life following in the Chapel of Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory, Warner Robins, GA.
