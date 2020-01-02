|
|
Sandra Anne Davis
Augusta, Ga—Sandra "Sandy" Anne Davis, 68, entered into rest Thursday, January 2, 2020.
Sandy worked for 28 years at Baird & Company. Sandy loved Jesus and was a member of Warren Baptist Church. She was always friendly, a great listener and a loyal friend. Sandy was selfless and generous. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
Family members include: daughters: Tina Mutimer (William) and Jodie Davis; grandchildren: Aspen Thompson (Levi), William Ross Mutimer III (Emma), Dalton Madden, Mackenzie Mutimer, Ronnie Madden, Chloe Madden, Abbi Mutimer and Windham Mutimer; great grandson Carter Madden; sister Lynda Simpson; and many other loving family members.
Funeral services will be held Monday, January 6, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Warren Baptist Church with Dr. David McKinley and Rev. Dave Dillard officiating. Burial will follow at Westover Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to Warren Baptist Church, 3202 Washington Road, Augusta GA 30907.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. at the church.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/03/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 3, 2020