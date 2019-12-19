|
|
Sandra Arnold Maio
Martinez, GA—Entered into rest Wednesday, December 18, 2019, Sandra Marie Arnold Maio, 74, wife of the belated Russell Maio.
Sandra grew up in western New York and was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Jamestown, NY. She deeply loved her family and friends. Sandra enjoyed spending time at the lake, fishing, and traveling to the beach. She found joy in knitting and crafting and her creations became lovely gifts for her family and friends.
Family members include children: Stacey Richards (Richard), Nick Maio, Kathy Maples (Jason); grandchildren: Justin Richards (Elena), Matthew Richards, Alexander Richards, Benjamin Maples, Sydney Maples; great grandchildren: Andrew Richards; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Mary Arnold of Fredonia, NY, brother George Arnold and sister Pat Pabody.
Funeral services will be held at a later date in New York.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association: 326 Greene St, Augusta, GA 30901.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Friday December 20
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 20, 2019