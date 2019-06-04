|
Ms. Sandra L. Cook Washington, of Barry Drive, entered into rest May 31, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, May 31, 2019 at Hammond Grove Word Power Ministry of which the Rev. Bobby G. Hankerson pastor and the Rev. G. L. Brightharp eulogist. The remains will lie in state in the church at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Mt. Olive Memorial Gardens.
Ms. Washington, a native of Richmond County was a 1968 graduate of Lucy Craft Laney High School. She worked several years for Georgia Railroad Bank and she retired from The Montesano Company, Augusta.
Survivors include a son, Kevin Darnell (Patricia) Washington; two grandchildren, Ryan and Jarvis D. Washington; great grandson, Greyson Johnson; six sisters, Joanne C. (Ronald) Johnson, Patricia C. (Robert) Bell, Carolyn (Alphonzo) Washington, Marilyn (Victor) Sullivan, Regina (Floyd) Freeman and Audrey (Gassim) Ahmed; five brothers, George (Laverna) Cook, William (Elizabeth) Cook, Willis Bernard (Dorothy Ann) Cook, Kelvin Cook and Timothy (Stephanie) Cook; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Friends may visit the residence. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brighthasrp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 4, 2019