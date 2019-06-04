Home

POWERED BY

Services
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Washington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Cook Washington

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sandra Cook Washington Obituary
Ms. Sandra L. Cook Washington, of Barry Drive, entered into rest May 31, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, May 31, 2019 at Hammond Grove Word Power Ministry of which the Rev. Bobby G. Hankerson pastor and the Rev. G. L. Brightharp eulogist. The remains will lie in state in the church at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Mt. Olive Memorial Gardens.

Ms. Washington, a native of Richmond County was a 1968 graduate of Lucy Craft Laney High School. She worked several years for Georgia Railroad Bank and she retired from The Montesano Company, Augusta.

Survivors include a son, Kevin Darnell (Patricia) Washington; two grandchildren, Ryan and Jarvis D. Washington; great grandson, Greyson Johnson; six sisters, Joanne C. (Ronald) Johnson, Patricia C. (Robert) Bell, Carolyn (Alphonzo) Washington, Marilyn (Victor) Sullivan, Regina (Floyd) Freeman and Audrey (Gassim) Ahmed; five brothers, George (Laverna) Cook, William (Elizabeth) Cook, Willis Bernard (Dorothy Ann) Cook, Kelvin Cook and Timothy (Stephanie) Cook; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Friends may visit the residence. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

G. L. Brighthasrp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now