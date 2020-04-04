Home

G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Snellville, GA—Sandra D. Friday, entered into rest March 31, 2020 at Northside Hospital Gwinnett, Lawrenceville, GA. A private graveside service will be held in Clinton, SC. on Monday, April 6, 2020. Sandra graduated from Clinton High School in 1980, and in 1984, she received her Bachelor's degree from Benedict College, Columbia, SC.
She worked for the Center for Disease Control. She attended Christ Church Unity in Augusta, GA; Survivors include her mother, Barbara A. Friday; her partner of 28 years, Katina D. Harper , children and grandchildren; brother, Thomas Friday; a sister, Sahara Friday; uncle, Joe Mac Adams, aunt, Dorothy Simpson, great aunt, Vinnie M. Blount; a host of other relatives and friends. G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - April 5, 2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2020
