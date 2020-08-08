Sandra Denise and Walter Roberts III
Augusta, GA—Sandra Denise Roberts and Walter Roberts III entered into rest respectively on August 3, 2020 and on August 5, 2920. Graveside service will be held at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. They are survived by a daughter, Tamara Carter, a son, Broderick Roberts, a grandson, Torrez Lee, and seven great grandchildren. Sandra is also survived by sisters, Delphine Robinson, Naomi Smith, Katrina (Kenneth) Hall, Yvette (Pace) Shaw; brothers, Melvin Jones, Thomas Rogers, John Willie Rogers. Walter is also survived by his father, Walter Roberts II; a brother, Michael (Veronica) Roberts; sisters, Yvonne Lewis and Sheila (Michael) Smith. Sandra and Walter may be viewed at the funeral home on Monday from 2 to 6 p.m. Please adhere to guidelines for social distancing and wearing masks.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
