Sandra Denise and Walter Roberts III
Sandra Denise Roberts and Walter Roberts III
Augusta, GA—Sandra Denise Roberts and Walter Roberts III entered into rest respectively on August 3, 2020 and on August 5, 2920. Graveside service will be held at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. They are survived by a daughter, Tamara Carter, a son, Broderick Roberts, a grandson, Torrez Lee, and seven great grandchildren. Sandra is also survived by sisters, Delphine Robinson, Naomi Smith, Katrina (Kenneth) Hall, Yvette (Pace) Shaw; brothers, Melvin Jones, Thomas Rogers, John Willie Rogers. Walter is also survived by his father, Walter Roberts II; a brother, Michael (Veronica) Roberts; sisters, Yvonne Lewis and Sheila (Michael) Smith. Sandra and Walter may be viewed at the funeral home on Monday from 2 to 6 p.m. Please adhere to guidelines for social distancing and wearing masks.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/09/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
AUG
11
Graveside service
Mt. Olive Memorial Garden
August 8, 2020
My condolences and prayers for the family and friends.
Cysiley Smith
August 7, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you in your time of grief. May your memories bring you comfort!!
Oscar (OC) Boyd
Coworker
August 7, 2020
Sympathy and prayers go out to the family of Sandra Roberts. I met Sandra through her sister my best friend the late Angela Tolbert.
Bernice Dorsey
Acquaintance
August 7, 2020
My Prayers and Condolences goes out to the Roberts Family in your time of sorrow we will missed Sandra.
Rev. Raford & Louise Roundtree Jr.,
Friend
August 7, 2020
Praying for strength, comfort and understanding. Very sweet couple
Berry Family
Friend
