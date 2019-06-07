Home

Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sandra DuBose Taylor


Sandra DuBose Taylor Obituary
Sandra DuBose Taylor, 74, of Martinez, GA, died June 3, 2019 at her home in the presence of her family.

She was born on January 21, 1945, in Birmingham, Alabama, to the late Steve and Rose Marie DuBose.

Sandi was a graduate of the University of Tennessee and proud to be a Vol. She was a member of the UT Alumni & Friends CSRA Chapter, having previously served as chapter president. She earned her Ed. S. from Augusta College. Sandi taught Family and Consumer Sciences for over 30 years, retiring from the Columbia County School System in 2006. She was a dedicated teacher and served as advisor of FCCLA.

Sandra is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Glenn and her husband, CE; grandchildren; Abbie Glenn, Mandy Morris and Chris Glenn; sister, Patricia Cherry.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Ronald McDonald House of Augusta, 1442 Harper Street, Augusta, GA 30901.

A memorial visitation will be held, Friday, June 7, from 6 until 8 at Elliott Sons Funeral Home, 4255 Columbia Road, Martinez.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 7, 2019
