More Obituaries for Sandra McGovern
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Faye McGovern


1946 - 2019
Sandra Faye McGovern Obituary
Sandra Faye McGovern
The Villages, FL—Sandra (Sandi) Faye McGovern was born on December 10, 1946 in Miami, FL. She passed peacefully into GOD's paradise on December 12, 2019 at Cornerstone Hospice Center in The Villages, Florida, two days after her 73rd birthday. Sandi retired as Administrator from Physicians Multispecialty Group (under Dr. Joseph M. Still) in Augusta, GA. She is preceded in death by her parents Ennis and Myrtis Williams and her sister Susan Woods. She is survived by her husband Dr. Andrew McGovern, daughter Carson McCafferty (Derek), son Michael Ansley (Cynthia), brother Warren Williams (Rhonda and son Matthew) and her grandchildren Colten Ansley (Jessie) and Willa Grace Ansley (great granddaughter), Mackenzie Trener (Derek), Kinley McCafferty and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank all medical and supporting personnel throughout her life and especially those providing exceptional care in recent months. Donations are requested to your personal charity in her name or to a Hospice facility of your choice. Online condolences may be sent to www.baldwincremation.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/28/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 28, 2019
