Lowe Funeral Home
77 West Gibson Street
Warrenton, GA 30828
(706) 465-3333
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Lowe Funeral Home
77 West Gibson Street
Warrenton, GA 30828
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Scruggs Cemetery
Norwood, GA
Sandra McMichael


1944 - 2019
Sandra McMichael Obituary
Sandra McMichael
Warrenton, GA—Mrs. Sandra Hardin McMichael age 75, wife of Mr. James (Jim) McMichael of Johnson Street entered into rest September 23, 2019 at her residence.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday September 25, 2019 at Scruggs Cemetery Norwood, GA with Dr. Brandon Furr and Rev. Nick Cash officiating.
Friends may call at the residence.
The family will receive friends from 9:00 A.M. till 10:30 A.M. Wednesday September 25, 2019 at the funeral home.
LOWE FUNERAL HOME 77 W. GIBSON STREET WARRENTON, GA (706) 465-3333.
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/23/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 24, 2019
