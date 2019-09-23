|
|
Sandra McMichael
Warrenton, GA—Mrs. Sandra Hardin McMichael age 75, wife of Mr. James (Jim) McMichael of Johnson Street entered into rest September 23, 2019 at her residence.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday September 25, 2019 at Scruggs Cemetery Norwood, GA with Dr. Brandon Furr and Rev. Nick Cash officiating.
Friends may call at the residence.
The family will receive friends from 9:00 A.M. till 10:30 A.M. Wednesday September 25, 2019 at the funeral home.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 24, 2019