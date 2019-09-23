|
|
Sandra Hardin McMichael
Warrenton, GA—Mrs. Sandra Hardin McMichael, born January 1, 1944 in Augusta, GA, peacefully left this earth Monday mornng, September 23, 2019.
Sandra was a faithful member at First Baptist Warrenton for many years where she served as a Sunday School teacher and VBS director. She was instrumental in helping establish the Warren County Library where she served as Librarian for several years. Sandra alson enjoyed being a member of the Warrenton Garden Club.
Sandra leaves behind her faithful husband, Jim McMicheal, as well as their 4 children and 7 grandchildren. She is also survived by her two brothers, Jerry and Jimmy Hardin.
Visitation will be at Lowe Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 9:00 - 10:30 A.M., followed by a graveside service at Scruggs Cemetery in Norwood. Sandra's grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family would encourage you to extend kindness to others and make a donation to the church or charity of you choice.
LOWE FUNERAL HOME 77 W. GIBSON STREET WARRENTON, GA (706) 465-3333.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/25/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 24, 2019