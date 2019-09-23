Home

Lowe Funeral Home
77 West Gibson Street
Warrenton, GA 30828
(706) 465-3333
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Lowe Funeral Home
77 West Gibson Street
Warrenton, GA 30828
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Scruggs Cemetery
Norwood, GA
View Map
Sandra Hardin McMichael


1944 - 2019
Sandra Hardin McMichael Obituary
Sandra Hardin McMichael
Warrenton, GA—Mrs. Sandra Hardin McMichael, born January 1, 1944 in Augusta, GA, peacefully left this earth Monday mornng, September 23, 2019.
Sandra was a faithful member at First Baptist Warrenton for many years where she served as a Sunday School teacher and VBS director. She was instrumental in helping establish the Warren County Library where she served as Librarian for several years. Sandra alson enjoyed being a member of the Warrenton Garden Club.
Sandra leaves behind her faithful husband, Jim McMicheal, as well as their 4 children and 7 grandchildren. She is also survived by her two brothers, Jerry and Jimmy Hardin.
Visitation will be at Lowe Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 9:00 - 10:30 A.M., followed by a graveside service at Scruggs Cemetery in Norwood. Sandra's grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family would encourage you to extend kindness to others and make a donation to the church or charity of you choice.
LOWE FUNERAL HOME 77 W. GIBSON STREET WARRENTON, GA (706) 465-3333.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/25/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 24, 2019
