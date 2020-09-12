1/1
Sandra Kay Roesel-Lokey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Sandra Kay Roesel-Lokey
Augusta, GA—After several years of very poor health, Mrs. Sandra Kay Roesel-Lokey, 76, of Lincoln County, Georgia, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at AU Health.
Mrs. Lokey worked with and retired from University Hospital as a surgical nurse. She was an avid bowler, often traveling the United States to compete in tournaments. As a teenager she was active in the Richmond County sports programs, especially softball. She was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection.
Sandi, as her friends and coworkers knew her, really like two things consistently – children and animals. She also loved gardening and fishing, especially deep sea fishing. But her first love was being with her family and spending holidays with them.
Mrs. Lokey, a native of Augusta, is survived by her husband, Robert Wayne Lokey; Godson, Michael Kevin Harbuck, Evans, GA; numerous cousins and her best friend, Sarah Hayes, who helped care for her as she weakened.
Mrs. Lokey is predeceased by her parents, Ora Lee and Raymond Roesel; and her brother Dr. August Roesel.
Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved