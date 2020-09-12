Mrs. Sandra Kay Roesel-Lokey
Augusta, GA—After several years of very poor health, Mrs. Sandra Kay Roesel-Lokey, 76, of Lincoln County, Georgia, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at AU Health.
Mrs. Lokey worked with and retired from University Hospital as a surgical nurse. She was an avid bowler, often traveling the United States to compete in tournaments. As a teenager she was active in the Richmond County sports programs, especially softball. She was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection.
Sandi, as her friends and coworkers knew her, really like two things consistently – children and animals. She also loved gardening and fishing, especially deep sea fishing. But her first love was being with her family and spending holidays with them.
Mrs. Lokey, a native of Augusta, is survived by her husband, Robert Wayne Lokey; Godson, Michael Kevin Harbuck, Evans, GA; numerous cousins and her best friend, Sarah Hayes, who helped care for her as she weakened.
Mrs. Lokey is predeceased by her parents, Ora Lee and Raymond Roesel; and her brother Dr. August Roesel.
Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice
.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
