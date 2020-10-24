Sandra Kay Sizemore
North Augusta , SC—Mrs. Sandra Kay Sizemore, 73, of North Augusta, SC, wife of the late Ronnie Sizemore, entered into rest on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
A lifelong area resident, she was a daughter of the late Theodore "Ted" and Gladys Morris Baker. She was a Homemaker and also was involved in the Foster Grandparent Program at Freedman Parenting Center. Miss Sandra was a member of Clearwater First Baptist Church and enjoyed reading.
In addition to her husband and parents, family members include her daughters, Edna Kaye Sizemore, North Augusta, SC and Diane Adams and her husband, Will, Athens, AL; siblings and their spouses, Thomas and Elaine Baker, Westminster, SC, Roy and Beverly Baker, Ft. Walton Beach, FL, the late James Randall Baker and the late Beverly Warren and granddaughters, Abigail and Rachel Adams.
Due to the current pandemic, a private graveside service will be held in the Pine Grove Cemetery, Bath, SC.
If so desired, memorials may be made to Clearwater First Baptist Church. (www.clearwaterfbc.org
)
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/25/2020