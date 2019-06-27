|
|
Mrs. Sandra Kilgore, 43, wife of 25 years to John E. Kilgore, entered into rest on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at her residence.
Her funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, June 29, 2019 in the Rowland-Ford Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor German Calderon officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM and one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
Rowland-Ford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 27, 2019