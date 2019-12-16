|
|
Sandra Louise Culver
Martinez, GA—Major Sandra Louise Culver, Née Sandra Louise Polk, "STUMP" (70) passed away in the early morning on December 15, 2019. Sandra was a devoted servant of our community and surrounding communities for the entirety of her life. She is survived by her loving family, daughter, Rebecca Gail Henry of Hinesville, Georgia; son Justin Wayne Henry (Shelly Saxon) of Martinez, Georgia; and grandchildren Bailey Deanne Anderson (Aaron), Jackson Xavier Henry, Trinity Paige Henry, and Alexander Ethan Bryant. She is also survived by her brother, Robert A. Polk (Marian) of Appling, Georgia and sisters, Debbie A. Hansen of Harlem, Georgia and Terrie Thames (Carl) of Sardis, Georgia; and several nieces and nephews. Sandra was proceeded in death by her parents, Robert L. Polk and Erma M. Polk of Warrenton, Georgia.
From the Family- "Our Mother didn't want her passing to be a sad or somber occasion. Her services will be a casual meeting to exchange stories, rejoice in her life, and to mark the occasion of her passing: We celebrate the numerous new lives she ushered into this world in the back of an ambulance, in a field or in the local grocery store; the countless lives she has saved; the injured and the sick she provided care and comfort to; and the lives she touched with her encouragement, tutelage, words of wisdom, and shrewd sense of humor. Today is not a day to mourn her loss, but to revel in her accomplishments as a Medic, Teacher, Friend, Sibling, and Mother. The world is a much better place for having known her. Even in death, her life will continue to impact the countless number of people who encountered her as family, teacher, friend, and Paramedic."
Last Call: "On behalf of the entire CSRA, we wish to thank Major Sandra Louise Culver for her 37 years of services to the citizens of this Columbia and Richmond counties. Although you are gone, you will never be forgotten." Medic 1016 is 10-7, 10-42. We have the watch from here.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 825 North Belair Rd., Evans, GA 30809.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 1002 Patriots Way, Augusta, GA 30907 or via the website "".
Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Major Sandra Culver.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/17/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 17, 2019