Sandra Lynne Scoggins
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Sandra Lynne Scoggins, of Augusta GA, entered into rest May 5, 2020.
Mrs. Scoggins was born in Augusta to the late Henry and Jacqueline Scoggins. She was a retired nurse. Sandra was an Avid GA Bulldog fan, loved to travel, was an animal advocate, loved her two bulldogs Franke, and Savanna, and she was a loving grandmother. Survivors include her son John Canady and wife Nikki of Appling, one sister Shari Shuford of North Augusta SC, and two grandchildren Anniston and Grayson Canady. There will be no services held at this time. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez GA 30907 706-863-6747 www.kingfh.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 05/10/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 10, 2020