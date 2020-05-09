The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas L. King Funeral Home
124 Davis Road
Martinez, GA 30907
(706) 863-6747
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Scoggins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Lynne Scoggins


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Lynne Scoggins Obituary
Sandra Lynne Scoggins
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Sandra Lynne Scoggins, of Augusta GA, entered into rest May 5, 2020.
Mrs. Scoggins was born in Augusta to the late Henry and Jacqueline Scoggins. She was a retired nurse. Sandra was an Avid GA Bulldog fan, loved to travel, was an animal advocate, loved her two bulldogs Franke, and Savanna, and she was a loving grandmother. Survivors include her son John Canady and wife Nikki of Appling, one sister Shari Shuford of North Augusta SC, and two grandchildren Anniston and Grayson Canady. There will be no services held at this time. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez GA 30907 706-863-6747 www.kingfh.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 05/10/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. King Funeral Home
Download Now