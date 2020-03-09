The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Sandra "Sandi" O'Neal


1967 - 2020
Sandra "Sandi" O'Neal Obituary
Sandra "Sandi" O'Neal
Evans , GA—Entered into rest on March 6, 2020, Mrs. Sandra "Sandi" Jones O'Neal wife of Mr. William "Bill" O'Neal of Evans Ga. The funeral will be Wednesday March 11, 2020 at 2:00pm in the Thomas L. King Chapel with Rev. Skip Myers officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Mrs. O'Neal will be conveyed to Mullens WV. for burial at a later date. Survivors include her father Richard Jones, her mother Mary Foran, husband William "Bill" Morris O'Neal, son Daniel McGowans, step son William Brandon O'Neal, step daughter Rachel Denise O'Neal, brother Richard Jones, sisters Maryann Bell and Sheri Murphy, aunt Chasidy Thompson, nieces Chelsea Jones and Alexa Cason, mother in law Janet Elizabeth O'Neal and several more nieces and nephews.
The Augusta Chronicle - 03/10/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2020
