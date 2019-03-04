|
|
Mrs. Sandra M. Simmons, 66, of 203 Spring Forest Dr, entered into rest March 2, 2019 at Augusta University Medical Center. Funeral arrangements will be announced Mrs. Simmons was a member of the Burns Chapel United Methodist Church, Newnan, GA; Survivors include her husband, Gary Simmons Sr, Aiken; one daughter, Tamethea Simmons, Riverview, FL; two sons, Gary Simmons Jr & Christopher Simmons both of Riverview, FL; two sisters, Ludi Arnold & Bevelyn Murray both of Washington,DC; two brothers, James L. (Valerie) McCambry, Washington,DC & Raiford (Barbara) McCambry, Birmingham, AL; and a host of other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 4, 2019