G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 648-0134
Sandra Simmons Obituary
Mrs. Sandra M. Simmons, 66, of 203 Spring Forest Dr, entered into rest March 2, 2019 at Augusta University Medical Center. Funeral arrangements will be announced Mrs. Simmons was a member of the Burns Chapel United Methodist Church, Newnan, GA; Survivors include her husband, Gary Simmons Sr, Aiken; one daughter, Tamethea Simmons, Riverview, FL; two sons, Gary Simmons Jr & Christopher Simmons both of Riverview, FL; two sisters, Ludi Arnold & Bevelyn Murray both of Washington,DC; two brothers, James L. (Valerie) McCambry, Washington,DC & Raiford (Barbara) McCambry, Birmingham, AL; and a host of other relatives.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 4, 2019
