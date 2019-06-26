Home

Platt's Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
Evans, GA 30809
(706) 860-6166
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Platt's Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
Evans, GA 30809
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Platt's Funeral Home
337 North Belair Road
Evans, GA 30809
Sandra Spain Obituary
Sandra was born in New York City on August 5, 1956. She was a proud United States Army Veteran, having served for eight years before losing her legs due to Lupus. Even after having suffered a massive stroke, she continued to recover and persevere. She never let her physical ailments define her attitude or spirit though- she remained a selfless and loving woman who was full of life and a kid at heart. Sandra was a doting mother, daughter, sister and aunt. She was always found watching movies and crime series, reading, eating sweets, and mulling over a crossword puzzle. She loved to travel, laugh and trying new things. She always had a story to tell. Sandra was a strong, courageous and beautiful woman.

She was preceded in death by her father, Roy Abraham; and stepfather, Ralph Dendtler.

She is survived by her loving and devoted family- one daughter, Skye Victoria Spain, a flight attendant who travels the world; her mother, Marguerite Dendtler of Martinez; four sisters, Terry Challenger (Eugene) of Grovetown, Melvina Young (Michael) of Grovetown, Diane Bash of New York City, and Susan Bash of Martinez; niece and nephew, Simone Challenger and Simeon Challenger of Grovetown; uncles Walter Abraham of New York, New York and Vern Abraham (Marybell) of Springfield, Virginia; Aunt Iris Wilcox of the US Virgin Islands; God sister Christina Garrison of New York City; three best friends, Elizabeth Francis of Atlanta, Georgia, Barbara Servance of Jacksonville, Florida, and Malorie Sanders of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and her favorite boys Mark and Chris Johnson of Augusta, Georgia.

The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 P.M. Friday at Platt's Funeral Home on Belair Road.

Sandra's life and service will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, June 29, 2019, in the Chapel of Platt's Funeral Home Belair Road. Interment will follow in Bellevue Memorial Gardens.

Flowers are appreciated, or memorials may be directed to the Lupus Foundation of America, Georgia Chapter, 1850 Lake Park Drive, Suite 101, Smyrna, GA 30080; or to the , P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, Ohio 45250.

Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at,

www.plattsfuneralhome.com

PLATT'S FUNERAL HOME

337 North Belair Road Evans

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 26, 2019
