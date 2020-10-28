1/1
Sandra Thompson Laakso
1946 - 2020
Evans, GA—Sandra "Annie" Thompson Laakso, 74, wife of Donald R. Laakso entered into rest on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, with her husband and children at her side.
Mrs. Laakso was born in Reidsville, GA and was the daughter of the late Lewis C. "Shorty" Thompson and Azilee Rauton Thompson. She was a Homemaker and attended South Thompson Baptist Church, Vidalia, Georgia.
Survivors include her husband; one son: Ben L. Harbin; two daughters: Jeanine Harbin Usry (David), Jolee Harbin Rabun (Curt); daughter-in-law: Hope Harbin; five grandchildren: Quint Rabun (Zoe), Morgan Rabun Weathers (Mickey), Caitlin Harbin Gould (Cody), Evan Usry and Hampton Harbin; and six great-grandchildren, Michael Weathers, Isaac Weathers, Rowdy Weathers, Lane Rabun, Josie Rabun and C.W. Rabun; two sisters: Joyce Anderson, Editha Brigman (Bobby) and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 P.M., Friday, October 30, 2020 in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors with Rev. Ed Reese officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Westover Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers Memorials may be made to LGS Foundation (Lennox- Gastaut Syndrome, lgsfoundation.org) or Wellroot Family Services (formerly UMCH) 5555 Hereford Farm Road, Evans, GA 30809.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hands of Grace Hospice, LLC.
The family will receive friends Friday afternoon prior to the service from 2:00 until 3:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
OCT
30
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
OCT
30
Burial
Westover Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
