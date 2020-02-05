|
Sandra "Pearl" Tutt
Augusta, Ga.—Ms. Sandra Tutt entered into rest on January 31, 2020. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Christ Fellowship Church with Rev. C.D. Roberts officiating. Survivors include her mother, Alice l. Vaughns; sons, Keith (Minolya) Vaughns. Michael (Linda) Vaughns, Valdon (Nikki) Vaughns Sr.; sisters, Rosalyn Jones, Stephanie Vaughns Wigfall, Allison Gresham, Ann Gladys (Clarence) Lewis. brother, Leroy Vaughns III. eighteen grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the , American Heart and s.
Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta.
