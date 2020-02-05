Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
For more information about
Sandra Tutt
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Christ Fellowship Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Tutt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra "Pearl" Tutt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra "Pearl" Tutt Obituary
Sandra "Pearl" Tutt
Augusta, Ga.—Ms. Sandra Tutt entered into rest on January 31, 2020. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Christ Fellowship Church with Rev. C.D. Roberts officiating. Survivors include her mother, Alice l. Vaughns; sons, Keith (Minolya) Vaughns. Michael (Linda) Vaughns, Valdon (Nikki) Vaughns Sr.; sisters, Rosalyn Jones, Stephanie Vaughns Wigfall, Allison Gresham, Ann Gladys (Clarence) Lewis. brother, Leroy Vaughns III. eighteen grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the , American Heart and s.
Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -