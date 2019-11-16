|
Sara Doster Jacobs
North Augusta, SC—Sara Doster Jacobs, 100 years old, was deceased on November 7, 2019, in Augusta, GA. Sara Doster was born on November 29, 1918, in Bishop, GA, the younger of two daughters of Harvey B. and Jessie Kenney Doster. When Sara was six weeks old, her mother succumbed to the effects of the Spanish flu epidemic. Sara and her sister, Martha, were raised by their paternal grandparents while their father supported them financially through his employment with the Central of Georgia Railroad. Sara and Martha lived with their grandparents and aunt, attending and graduating from Oconee County public schools. Sara received her Bachelor of Science degree in Commerce from the University of Georgia in 1939. She then moved to Atlanta, GA where she worked for Desoto Motor Corporation until she and Lt. William Alfred Jacobs(Bill) were married on December 24, 1941. When Lt. Jacobs went overseas to serve his country in 1942, Sara moved back to Atlanta where she worked for the U.S. War Department until his return in 1945. From there, they lived in Tennessee and Kentucky until they moved to North Augusta, SC in the mid 1950s. Bill and Sara owned and operated two auto parts stores in North Augusta until 1985. Sara was an avid gardener, a loyal Georgia Bulldog fan, and enjoyed being part of a bridge club in North Augusta. The family have been members of Grace United Methodist Church since 1959. Sara was predeceased by her husband, her sister, her parents, and her grandparents. Survivors include two sons, William Alfred Jacobs, Jr. (Teresa) of Homerville, GA and Marcus Kenney Jacobs (Wendy) of North Augusta, SC. Additional survivors include a niece, Kerry Barwick (Butch), six grandchildren, Andrew Jacobs, Matthew Jacobs, William Jacobs, Rachel Rippee, Owen Jacobs, Alexandra Jacobs, and seven great grandchildren. The family will receive visitors at Rowland-Ford Funeral Home in North Augusta on November 23, 2019 at 12:00 p.m., with a celebration of life service immediately following at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Epworth Children's Home, care of Grace United Methodist Church in North Augusta, South Carolina.
