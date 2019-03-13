Entered into rest Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at home surrounded by her family, Mrs. Sara Dallard Ardrey, 91, loving wife of the late Cecil D. Ardrey, Jr.



Mrs. Ardrey was born in Huntingdon, PA but lived in Augusta for 52 years. She retired as an LPN in Labor and Delivery at University Hospital. She was an active member of Saint Joseph Catholic Church. Mrs. Ardrey enjoyed square dancing and camping. Her family was her life. Mrs. Ardrey would like to thank Sister Isabell, Southeast Hospice and Eisenhower Hospital for their love and care.



Family members include: two sons, Vince J. Ardrey (Gayle) and W. Brett Ardrey; three daughters, Judy A. Isenberg (The late Thomas); Cynthia A. Mathis; Kai M. Prather (Tony); Ten grandchildren and six great grandchildren; a brother, James Dallard; and a sister, Nora Suba.



Funeral Mass will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Saint Joseph Catholic Church with Fr. Mark Van Alstine, celebrant. Interment will be at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville, GA.



Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 2607 Lumpkin Road, Augusta, GA 30906.



The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary