|
|
Sara Gilman Ross
Augusta, GA—Sara Gilman Ross, 88, wife of the late Hugh Patrick Gilman and Marshall Lamar Ross, entered into rest Wednesday, November 6, 2019.
Private funeral services were held.
Mrs. Ross, daughter of the late Jackson C. Jones and Lila May Ethridge Jones, was a member of Marks Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughters, Stephanie Jumper (Wayne), and Kara Crawford (Robby); her brothers, James Jones, of Dudley, GA and Ed Jones, of Milledgeville, GA; and her sisters, Nell Whidby, and Helen Edmonds, both of Milledgeville, GA.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2019