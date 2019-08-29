|
Dr. Louise L. McCommons
Thomson, GA—Dr. Sara Louise Lunsford McCommons entered into rest on August 28, 2019, at her residence at the age of 99. Mrs. McCommons, born on October 11, 1919, was the daughter of Ione Thornton Lunsford and Joseph Leonard Lunsford. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Benjamin McCommons. She was, also, preceded in death by her parents, by a sister, Elizabeth Lunsford Granade, and by two brothers, William Lunsford and Allen Hall; and daughter-in-law, Pat Callaway McCommons.
Dr. McCommons is survived by two sons: William Benjamin McCommons, Jr. and Joseph Claude McCommons (Frances). She is survived, also, by five grandchildren: Catherine M. Stott (Glen), W. Benjamin McCommons III (Deborah), Joseph C. McCommons, Jr., Brooks E. McCommons (Chris), and Ashlie M. Williams (Chuck). Surviving, also, are ten great-grandchildren: Sarah Stott, Harrison Stott, Anna Stott, Laura-Kate Williams, Blaine Williams, Neely McCommons, Bennett McCommons, Banks McCommons, Mackenzie McCommons, and Delanie McCommons.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 31st at the First Baptist Church, Thomson, Georgia, with the Rev. David Lambert and Dr. Leonard Dupree officiating. Pallbearers will be Joe McCommons, Jr., Ben McCommons III, Brooks McCommons, Glen Stott, Chuck Williams, Harrison Stott, Blaine Williams, Bennett McCommons, and Banks McCommons.
The family will receive friends in the atrium of the church two hours prior to the service. Friends may also call at the residence of Joe and Frances McCommons, 207 Milledge Street, Thomson, Georgia.
Prior to her membership at First Baptist Church, Thomson, Dr. McCommons was, at an early age, baptized and became a member of Sardis Baptist Church located at Rayle, Georgia, where she was born and lived as a child with her parents. She became a member of Thomson First Baptist Church in 1940 after marriage to Ben McCommons.
For her entire life, Dr. McCommons was active in church activities. She especially enjoyed teaching children, youth and adult Sunday School classes. She loved the Lord, her church, and her church family.
Beginning in 1969, Dr. McCommons and her family found a second home in Highlands, North Carolina. There she became an associate member of the First Baptist Church where she enjoyed the worship and fellowship for many years.
Dr. McCommons graduated from Washington High School in 1936. She then attended Anderson Junior College (now Anderson University) and graduated in 1938, with an Associate of Arts Degree. She received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Georgia State College for Women in 1956, and her Master of Education Degree from G.S.C.W. in 1961. From the University of Georgia, she received a Specialist in Education Degree (1963) and a Doctor of Education Degree (1969).
Dr. McCommons taught at Thomson Elementary School (1938-1940), then at Thomson Middle School and later at Thomson Junior High during the years 1953-1971. From 1971-1978, she was employed at Augusta College in the Department of Education first as a teacher, then as director of the department.
From 1978-1984, Dr. McCommons was, first, a Science Consultant, and later, Director of the CSRA Cooperative Educational Service Agency serving a twelve-county area. She retired in 1984.
Dr. McCommons was a member and officer of several honor societies during her thirty-three years in education. She treasured her years as a member of the Alpha Theta Chapter, Psi Chapter, Delta Kappa Gamma Society from 1958 until her death. At Anderson College she was a member of Phi Theta Kappa fraternity. While a student at the University of Georgia, she became a member of the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society and of the Kappa Delta Phi Honor Society. She was, later, a member of the Georgia Retired Educators Association (Emeritus membership).
Dr. McCommons was also a member and officer of other organizations including two patriotic societies: the Captain John Wilson Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR), membership beginning in 1945, and the Fort James Chapter, National Society Colonial Dames XVII Century beginning in 1984 until her death.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, P. O. Box 1205, Thomson, GA 30824.
Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, GA is honored to serve the family of Dr. McCommons.
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/30/2019
