|
|
Sara Paige Brogdon
Augusta, Ga—Sara Paige Brogdon passed away September 20, 2019 at The Claiborne at West Lake. Sara was born on July 19, 1932 in Ware Shoals, SC to the late Robert Paige and Frances Simpson Paige. She is predeceased by her parents and her sisters: Nyra and Gloria Jean.
Sara graduated from Greenwood High School and was subsequently employed at the Savannah River Plant when it began construction. She was the first female employee hired and when the plant was completed she was hired as a Radiation Technician. Sara left SRP in 1959 and was a co-founder of The Pixie, a retail ladies shop. She ran the business until 1979.
Sara is survived by her husband: Albert N. Brogdon (Augusta); brother in law Edwin M. Brogdon (Sumter, SC); sons: Casey C. Brogdon (Georgia) Mt Pleasant, SC, Vince L. Brogdon (Robin) Evans , Georgia; grandsons: Wade (Julia) Brogdon, Wade, NC, Beau (Haden), Greenville, SC, Dylan and Logan, Evans, Ga.
The family will hold a private graveside service in Sumter, SC.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that you make a donation to the : 901 Greene St, Augusta, GA 30901, : 55 W Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601, or : 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019