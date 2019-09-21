The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Resources
More Obituaries for Sara Brogdon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sara Paige Brogdon


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sara Paige Brogdon Obituary
Sara Paige Brogdon
Augusta, Ga—Sara Paige Brogdon passed away September 20, 2019 at The Claiborne at West Lake. Sara was born on July 19, 1932 in Ware Shoals, SC to the late Robert Paige and Frances Simpson Paige. She is predeceased by her parents and her sisters: Nyra and Gloria Jean.
Sara graduated from Greenwood High School and was subsequently employed at the Savannah River Plant when it began construction. She was the first female employee hired and when the plant was completed she was hired as a Radiation Technician. Sara left SRP in 1959 and was a co-founder of The Pixie, a retail ladies shop. She ran the business until 1979.
Sara is survived by her husband: Albert N. Brogdon (Augusta); brother in law Edwin M. Brogdon (Sumter, SC); sons: Casey C. Brogdon (Georgia) Mt Pleasant, SC, Vince L. Brogdon (Robin) Evans , Georgia; grandsons: Wade (Julia) Brogdon, Wade, NC, Beau (Haden), Greenville, SC, Dylan and Logan, Evans, Ga.
The family will hold a private graveside service in Sumter, SC.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that you make a donation to the : 901 Greene St, Augusta, GA 30901, : 55 W Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601, or : 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now