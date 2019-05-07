Home

Sarah Ann Thompson, age 72, of Augusta entered into rest on May 3, 20019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Chesley W. Thompson; parents George W. and Gladys Nichols. She is survived by her son, Chesley W. Thompson, Jr., Twin City, GA; cousins, Pat Roberts, Champagne, IL; Ray (Janie) Easler, Columbus, GA; cousin by marriage, long time friend and caregiver for nine years, Brenda Shobert.

Ann was retired from Murray Biscuit Company after 35 years and was a loving wife and mother.

Funeral Service will be on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. in the chapel of Bellevue Memorial Gardens, 4501 Wrightsboro Road, Grovetown, GA 30813; interment will be held after the service at Bellevue. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Arlington Burial and Cremation.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.arlingtonfuneral.com Arlington Burial and Cremation, 1220 George C. Wilson Drive, Suite C, Augusta, GA 30909. 762-994-0311
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from May 7 to May 8, 2019
