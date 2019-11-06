|
Sarah Anne Craig
Augusta, GA—Sarah Anne Craig, 37, of Augusta, Georgia, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, in the early morning of Wednesday, November 6, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Sarah was an honor graduate of the Davidson Fine Arts School where she was an accomplished ballet dancer. She also loved dancing at Social, Inc. where she was chosen for Cotillion Club. In summers, she worked as a lifeguard, a nanny, and at the Augusta Museum of History. Her life changed with a 2001 car accident when she sustained a traumatic brain injury. At that time, she was completing her freshman year at Augusta University and had been accepted to Georgia Tech for the Fall semester.
Sarah is survived by her parents, Daniel and Crystal Holt Craig; her two sisters: Martha C. (Heard) Robertson and Emily C. Stout; eight nieces and nephews: Thomas, Daniel, John, Robert, Sarah Jane, Anne Catherine, Betty, and Stephen; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Richard and Betty Craig, and maternal grandfather, Lloyd Holt, Sr. She is also survived by her maternal grandmother, Louise (Albert, deceased) Parham. Her aunt, Susan Craig, shared a special bond with her and was a frequent caregiver through the years.
The family is grateful to Laquita Boykins and Lori Johann for their loving care through the years that allowed Sarah to remain continuously in the family home. Also, the family thanks Dr. Pamela Salazar and the doctors, nurses and staff at University Hospital and MCG who provided excellent care and compassion to Sarah and her family for over 18 years.
The Holy Rosary will be prayed for Sarah at 6:00 P.M. on Thursday, November 7, 2019, followed by visitation for family and friends at 6:30 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, 4921 Columbia Road, Grovetown, GA, followed by interment at Westover Memorial Park, Augusta.
Contributions can be made to St. Teresa of Avila Church: 4921 Columbia Road, Grovetown, GA 30813, or to Children's Hospital of Augusta: 1446 Harper St, Augusta, GA 30912.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.
The Augusta Chronicle - Thursday November 7, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 7, 2019