Home

POWERED BY

Services
W.H. Mays Mortuary - Augusta
1221 JAMES BROWN BLVD.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-6401
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah B. Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah B. Johnson Obituary
Mrs. Sarah B. Johnson
Augusta, Georgia—Mrs. Sarah Buggs Johnson entered into rest Monday, August 19, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Greater Mount Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, 2573 Wheeler Road, Augusta, with Reverend Dr. Victor R. Thomas, pastor-officiating. Interment will in Westover Memorial Park. *Family will receive friends Friday, August 23, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the church.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 8/22/2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now