Mrs. Sarah B. Johnson
Augusta, Georgia—Mrs. Sarah Buggs Johnson entered into rest Monday, August 19, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Greater Mount Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, 2573 Wheeler Road, Augusta, with Reverend Dr. Victor R. Thomas, pastor-officiating. Interment will in Westover Memorial Park. *Family will receive friends Friday, August 23, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the church.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
The Augusta Chronicle - 8/22/2019
