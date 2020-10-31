Sarah Estelle James
Augusta, Georgia—Mrs. Sarah Estelle James, age 94 and wife of the late Ben James, of 2448 Juniper Dr., entered into rest on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.
She is survived by her devoted daughter and son in law, Sheila and Dwayne Luke; son, Kenneth Jerome Alberty; beloved grandchildren, Jalen and Lauren Luke; nephews, Randy (Rene) Garrett and Robert Garrett and a host of great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Mt. Olive Memorial Gardens, 3666 Deans Bridge Rd, Hephzibah, Ga. with Pastor Paul H. Bush officiating. Mrs. James may be viewed Tuesday, November 3rd from 2 to 6 p.m., at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Rd. (706) 790-8858
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - November 1, 2020