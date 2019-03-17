|
Mrs. Sarah Evelyn Logan, 95, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Center.
The service will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Beulah Baptist Church and interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Logan was the daughter of the late Clevebon Benjamin Walker and the late Lillian Ruth Bolton Walker. She was a resident of Aiken County for 40 years, loved gardening, cooking, sewing and crocheting. At birth Mrs. Logan was nicknamed Sister and later her nieces and nephews called her Aunt Sister. She loved to dig for Indian pottery on her land, picking peaches and strawberries and loved to travel especially to Las Vegas. Mrs. Logan had a heart for taking in and caring for abandoned dogs and cats.
Survivors include one daughter, Dianne Jensen of Aiken, SC; two granddaughters, Dana Tynan of Brentwood, CA and husband, Kario Salem and Catherine Jensen Sigmon and husband, David of Charleston, SC; one sister, Imelda Walker of Lewiston, NY; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Logan was also preceded in death by her siblings, C.B. Walker, Jr., George Walker, Donald Walker, Ruth Walker Poland, Carroll Walker, Priscilla Walker Styles and Shirley Walker Ashmore.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the Beulah Baptist Church General Fund.
Visitation will be from 2:30 until 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Rees Funeral Home, 195 N Peachtree St., Lincolnton, GA 706-359-3222.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2019