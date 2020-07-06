Sarah F. Ray
Evans, , GA—Sarah F. Ray, 80, wife of the late John Henry Ray, Sr, entered into rest Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Ostolaza Residence Personal Care Home.
Private graveside services will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Mrs. Ray, daughter of the late Bessie Melton Grimsley and William Arthur Grimsley, Sr, was a lifelong resident of Augusta and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She worked for Hillcrest Memorial Park for thirteen years, Murray Biscuit Company for seven and a half years, and Amoco Foam Products for seven years.
She was preceded in death by her son, William David "Billy" Ray, and her brother, William A. Grimsley, Jr.
She is survived by her sons, John H. Ray, Jr, and Don A. Ray (Hope), all of Augusta; her grandchildren, Olivia K. Ray and Talor A. Ray; her brother, David N. Grimsley, Sr., of Roswell, GA; her sisters, Betty Koch, of Anaheim, CA, Mary G. Ammon, of Augusta, Brenda Riley, of Huntsville, AL, and Jane Grimsley, of Lawrenceville, GA, and Longwood, FL; and cousin, Miriam P. Bowling, of Dearing, GA.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906. www.chanceandhydrick.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/07/2020