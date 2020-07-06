1/
Sarah F. Ray
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sarah F. Ray
Evans, , GA—Sarah F. Ray, 80, wife of the late John Henry Ray, Sr, entered into rest Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Ostolaza Residence Personal Care Home.
Private graveside services will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Mrs. Ray, daughter of the late Bessie Melton Grimsley and William Arthur Grimsley, Sr, was a lifelong resident of Augusta and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She worked for Hillcrest Memorial Park for thirteen years, Murray Biscuit Company for seven and a half years, and Amoco Foam Products for seven years.
She was preceded in death by her son, William David "Billy" Ray, and her brother, William A. Grimsley, Jr.
She is survived by her sons, John H. Ray, Jr, and Don A. Ray (Hope), all of Augusta; her grandchildren, Olivia K. Ray and Talor A. Ray; her brother, David N. Grimsley, Sr., of Roswell, GA; her sisters, Betty Koch, of Anaheim, CA, Mary G. Ammon, of Augusta, Brenda Riley, of Huntsville, AL, and Jane Grimsley, of Lawrenceville, GA, and Longwood, FL; and cousin, Miriam P. Bowling, of Dearing, GA.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/07/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved