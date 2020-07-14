1/
Sarah Griffin Williams
Mrs. Sarah Griffin Williams
Edgefield, SC—Mrs. Sarah Griffin Williams, entered into rest July 12, 2020 at University Hospital. Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. Johnny Clark officiating. Mask and social distancing will be observed. Mrs. Williams, a native of Edgefield County was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. Survivors include a son, Willie B. Williams (Felicia); two sisters, Nancy Blocker and Jennie S. Reid (Carlos); a brother, Raymond Griffin; a granddaughter, Amber Williams; two great grandchildren, Kaydense and Eli Williams; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 250 Coral Street, Edgefield, SC (803) 637-4900.
The Augusta Chronicle - July 15, 2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
