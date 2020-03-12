|
Sarah H. Spivey DuBose
Hephzibah, GA—Sarah H. Spivey DuBose, 99, wife of the late Austin B. DuBose and William O. "Spick" Spivey, Sr, entered into rest Monday, March 9, 2020, at University Hospital.
Memorial services will be held Sunday, March 15, 2020, at 11:00AM at Christ Episcopal Church with Reverend Dr. Bunny Simon Williams and Reverend Lynn Barnes Prather officiating.
Mrs. DuBose, daughter of the late Anna Burns Howell and Thomas Howell, was born in Fort Benning, GA. She worked as a dental hygienist and was a member of Christ Episcopal Church. She held many positions at church and with the Augusta Business Womans Association. Her Jewish heritage from her mother was very important to her.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Beverly Wall; her sisters, Miriam Volpe and Marcella Anderson; and by her brothers, Ben Howell, and Bill Howell.
She is survived by her son, William O. "Buddy" Spivey, Jr (Pam), of Oconee, GA; her grandchildren, Eric Wall (Patricia), Trey Spivey (Tina), Brian Spivey, Kurt Spivey, and Glenn Spivey (Liz); and ten great grandchildren, one great great grandchild; her brother, Don Howell, of Brunswick, GA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
