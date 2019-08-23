Home

Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
Sarah Herbert
Sarah Herbert Obituary
Sarah Herbert
Augusta, Georgia— Mrs. Sarah Herbert entered into rest on Monday August 19, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday August 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church with Reverend Dr. Darryl J. Hammond officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Olive Memorial Gardens. Survivors are her husband, Raymond Herbert; daughter, Elizabeth ( Tory) Samuels; sister, Georgia Ann (Henry) LaFavor Stewart; brothers, Robert (Bonnie) Bennett, Daniel (Belinda) LaFavor, Qucell (Doretha) LaFavor; grandchildren, Symphony Pope, Janiya Samuels, Raymond Samuels; special friends, Leomie (Pete) Petoia, Gloria Choice, Wanda Gardenhire, Henrietta Cord, and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends on Monday from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martín Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019
