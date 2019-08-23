|
|
Sarah Herbert
Augusta, Georgia— Mrs. Sarah Herbert entered into rest on Monday August 19, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday August 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church with Reverend Dr. Darryl J. Hammond officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Olive Memorial Gardens. Survivors are her husband, Raymond Herbert; daughter, Elizabeth ( Tory) Samuels; sister, Georgia Ann (Henry) LaFavor Stewart; brothers, Robert (Bonnie) Bennett, Daniel (Belinda) LaFavor, Qucell (Doretha) LaFavor; grandchildren, Symphony Pope, Janiya Samuels, Raymond Samuels; special friends, Leomie (Pete) Petoia, Gloria Choice, Wanda Gardenhire, Henrietta Cord, and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends on Monday from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martín Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019