Mrs. Sarah L. Hamilton
Edgefield, SC—Mrs. Sarah L. Mitchell Hamilton, of Center Spring Road, entered into rest December 6, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11 am Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Simmon Ridge Baptist Church with the Rev. Emanuel Gilchrist officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 10 am. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Hamilton, a native of Edgegield County was a member of Simmon Ridge Baptist Church.
Survivors include a son, Gene (Catherine) Hamilton; two daughters, Doris Leysath and Josephine Jackson; four grandchildren, Edwin G. (Ajaree') Hamilton, Melvin Jackson, Jr., Ernest Leysath and Maresha Smith; two sisters-in-law, Laura A. Mitchell and Carrie Mitchell; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may call the residence or after 1 pm Wednesday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 250 Coral Street, Edgefield, SC (803) 637-4900.
The Augusta Chronicle - December 9, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019