Phinazee Funeral Home - Waynesboro
404 W. 8TH STREET
Waynesboro, GA 30830-1251
(706) 554-5500
Sarah Turner Gaines


1935 - 2019
Sarah Turner Gaines Obituary
Mrs. Sarah T. Gaines of Girard, GA entered into rest on Friday, June 7, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 2020 Stoneybluff Road, Girard, GA with Rev. Willie Givens officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Survivors are daughters, Patricia Walker, Sylvia Lessington of Girard, GA and Sandra (Quintin)Turner-White of Waynesboro, GA. and sons, Tommy (LaSonya) Gaines, Sr. and Willie E. Turner of Girard, GA.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 from 12:30-7:00 p.m. at Phinazee and Son Funeral Home, 404 West 8th Street, Waynesboro, GA. Her loving and devoted family will cherish her memories.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 14, 2019
