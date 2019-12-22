|
|
Sarah Wilson Pond Montgomery
Augusta, GA—It is with great sadness that the family of Sarah Montgomery announces her death on December 20, 2019, at University Hospital in Augusta, Georgia.
Sarah was affectionately known as Mom, Sally, Slim, Granny, GF and GG. She lived with a gentle spirit, a shy smile and a servant's heart.
Sarah was born at home the eldest of five children to John William Brandt Wilson and Nellie Alameda Edwards on May 13, 1924. She grew up in the Harrisburg neighborhood and attended John Milledge Elementary School and Tubman High School.
She is predeceased by her parents; a brother, John William Wilson; a sister, Alameda Coakley; husbands, Carlton Melvin Pond and Leck Montgomery; her son, Jerry Lee Pond; and grandson, Rodney Lee Pond.
She is survived by her daughter, Kay Pond Fletcher (L.O., "Pete"), her grandchildren, Kim Fletcher Bowden (Tripp), Owen Carlton Fletcher (Jessica), brothers, Curtis Dorsey Wilson (Barbara) and Robert Donald Wilson, great grandchildren, Arrie B. Bowden, Hollis McKay Bowden, Sarah Grace Fletcher, and Carlton Pond.
Sarah's first husband, Carlton Melvin Pond, was killed in 1957 in the line of duty as an investigator for the Richmond County Sheriff's Department. Shortly after, Sarah began her career in law enforcement as a dispatcher for the Richmond County Sheriff's Department. She rose through the ranks of the Department and retired as a Deputy Sheriff with the Civil Division after 28 years of service.
Later, Sarah married Leck Montgomery, who served in the Merchant Marines during World War II and was the director of the machine shop at Fort Gordon. Sarah and Leck enjoyed many aspects of their now blended family, and Leck was a devoted and involved grandfather to Sarah's grandchildren, Rodney, Carlton, Owen and Kim.
Sarah was a charter member of the Augusta Genealogical Society; an emeritus member of the Martinez Chapter of the Eastern Star; a member of the Daughters of the American Colonies, the United Daughters of the Confederacy and the Montgomery Gunn Clan; and, a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church.
The family will receive visitors at Thomas Poteet and Sons funeral home on Davis Road from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Immediately following the visitation, a celebration of life service will be held in the chapel of the funeral home. The Rev. Talmadge A. Bowden, Jr., M.D., will officiate. A private burial will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Gerald Chou, Will Fletcher, Tom Harley, Paul Kontz, Ja'lik Wilson and Jimmy Wong.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff members in the Camellia Walk Memory Care facility and the staff on the 10th Floor Comfort Care Unit at University Hospital for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Augusta Genealogical Society: 1058 Claussen Rd Suite 108, Augusta, GA 30909, or the .
Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints. Psalm 116:15.
The Augusta Chronicle - Monday December 23, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 23, 2019